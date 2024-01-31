Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me
02:31
Now Playing
The right way to fight with your significant other
06:35
UP NEXT
Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?
02:50
How to build trust in the workplace
05:47
Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer
07:00
Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out
04:00
Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more
04:51
Jay Leno files for conservatorship of wife amid dementia diagnosis
06:21
Feel better from the inside out with this food reset
05:38
Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation
04:46
King Charles admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate procedure
00:26
Robitussin issues nationwide recall of 2 cough syrup products
00:27
What is hyperemesis gravidarum and how is it treated?
04:45
Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis? Chiropractic myths busted
05:37
Cervical cancer cases on the rise in women in their 30s and 40s
04:32
Common shares his journey to self-love in ‘And Then We Rise’
11:24
4 moves for a low-impact, high-energy workout
04:48
Take these steps to have more meaningful connections with others
06:33
Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy
03:11
What is imposter syndrome and how to identify it?
05:57
The right way to fight with your significant other
06:35
Copied
Copied
Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman and Dr. John Gottman, authors of “Fight Right: How Successful Couples Turn Conflict Into Connection” join TODAY to share their expert tips to help you have healthy disagreements with your partner and share how conflict can lead to a stronger connection in relationships.Jan. 31, 2024
Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me
02:31
Now Playing
The right way to fight with your significant other
06:35
UP NEXT
Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?
02:50
How to build trust in the workplace
05:47
Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer
07:00
Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out
04:00
Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more
04:51
Jay Leno files for conservatorship of wife amid dementia diagnosis
06:21
Feel better from the inside out with this food reset
05:38
Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation
04:46
King Charles admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate procedure
00:26
Robitussin issues nationwide recall of 2 cough syrup products
00:27
What is hyperemesis gravidarum and how is it treated?
04:45
Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis? Chiropractic myths busted
05:37
Cervical cancer cases on the rise in women in their 30s and 40s
04:32
Common shares his journey to self-love in ‘And Then We Rise’
11:24
4 moves for a low-impact, high-energy workout
04:48
Take these steps to have more meaningful connections with others
06:33
Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy