How to choose joy and find calm in the busy holiday season
Psychotherapist and author Niro Feliciano joins TODAY to share how to choose joy even in difficult times. "There is more you can do to elicit a positive response in your body neurochemically which affects how we feel," she says, explaining that you can do that by connecting with loved ones, giving back, prayer, meditation and more.Dec. 20, 2023
