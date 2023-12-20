IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get exclusive deals at over 40,000 online retailers with our Google Chrome plug-in

  • Now Playing

    How to choose joy and find calm in the busy holiday season

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Portugal. The Man couple talk about their daughter's health journey

    04:35

  • Respiratory illnesses are on the rise: How to protect yourself

    02:02

  • When do I stay home if I'm sick? Doctors answers illness questions

    05:33

  • Fun and simple Pilates workouts that you can do at home

    03:54

  • Tailor your skincare for winter with these dermatologist tips

    04:35

  • Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, autopsy says

    06:11

  • Tips and strategies to help minimize and manage holiday stress

    05:19

  • What to keep in your medicine cabinet for basic emergencies

    05:37

  • Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents

    05:22

  • Morning sickness mainly caused by one hormone, study funds

    00:27

  • Oprah Winfrey reveals she uses weight-loss drugs, calls it a ‘gift’

    05:13

  • Winter skincare myths debunked!

    03:45

  • Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability

    04:47

  • Can new psychedelic drug ibogaine treat opioid addiction?

    04:59

  • Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season

    05:15

  • Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

    04:05

  • Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned

    03:16

  • Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer

    05:23

How to choose joy and find calm in the busy holiday season

04:31

Psychotherapist and author Niro Feliciano joins TODAY to share how to choose joy even in difficult times. "There is more you can do to elicit a positive response in your body neurochemically which affects how we feel," she says, explaining that you can do that by connecting with loved ones, giving back, prayer, meditation and more.Dec. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How to choose joy and find calm in the busy holiday season

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Portugal. The Man couple talk about their daughter's health journey

    04:35

  • Respiratory illnesses are on the rise: How to protect yourself

    02:02

  • When do I stay home if I'm sick? Doctors answers illness questions

    05:33

  • Fun and simple Pilates workouts that you can do at home

    03:54

  • Tailor your skincare for winter with these dermatologist tips

    04:35

  • Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, autopsy says

    06:11

  • Tips and strategies to help minimize and manage holiday stress

    05:19

  • What to keep in your medicine cabinet for basic emergencies

    05:37

  • Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents

    05:22

  • Morning sickness mainly caused by one hormone, study funds

    00:27

  • Oprah Winfrey reveals she uses weight-loss drugs, calls it a ‘gift’

    05:13

  • Winter skincare myths debunked!

    03:45

  • Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability

    04:47

  • Can new psychedelic drug ibogaine treat opioid addiction?

    04:59

  • Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season

    05:15

  • Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

    04:05

  • Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned

    03:16

  • Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer

    05:23

Israeli president signals readiness for new ‘humanitarian pause’

Record number of migrants cross southern border in single day

Cruise ship passengers fuming after Bahamas trip routed to Boston

Peak holiday travel gets underway as all eyes turn to the weather

Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from 2024 ballot

Norah Jones quit playing piano — until she found the right teacher

Meet the Philly rapper who's changing lives through his day care

My friend regifted something I gave her. Do I say something?

Korean short ribs and egg bread: Get Danny Lee’s recipes!

How to choose joy and find calm in the busy holiday season

Korean short ribs and egg bread: Get Danny Lee’s recipes!

How to choose joy and find calm in the busy holiday season

Planning to travel more in '24? Consider these fun destinations!

Greta Lee talks ‘Past Lives,’ Golden Globe nomination, more

50-layer lasagna & build your own cannoli station: Get the recipes

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Phoebe Dynevor talks Netflix’s ‘Fair Play,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ more

When do I stay home if I'm sick? Doctors answers illness questions

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares family recipe for ribs

Norah Jones quit playing piano — until she found the right teacher

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

Meet the Philly rapper who's changing lives through his day care

My friend regifted something I gave her. Do I say something?

TODAY fan wins beach vacation in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Lorafied shares 4 hacks to get you through the busy holiday week

See tearful reunion of five best friends — ten years in the making!

Cynthia Erivo on why upcoming film ‘Drift’ was a ‘big experience’

Can my son and his girlfriend sleep in the same room?

TODAY fan wins big getaway in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

6 last-minute gift ideas for procrastinators

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty with exclusive discount

Beauty gifts for women — and men — that make great holiday gifts

Shop these last-minute gifts that will arrive before Christmas!

Top-rated stocking stuffers: Luxe beauty sets, tech, apparel, more

Jenna Bush Hager shares her holiday gift ideas for book lovers

Still holiday gift shopping? Grab these toys for kids of all ages

Korean short ribs and egg bread: Get Danny Lee’s recipes!

50-layer lasagna & build your own cannoli station: Get the recipes

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares family recipe for ribs

TODAY anchors face off in holiday movie meal themed quiz

Steak and cake for game day! Get the recipes for this perfect pair

Why this is the perfect steak tenderloin to make for the holidays

Peppermint Texas sheet cake and Oreo truffles: Get the recipes!

Chocolate ginger cookies and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

Make these festive Italian treats for your holiday party

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna