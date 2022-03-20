Texas wildfires continue to burn out of control, expected to get worse
00:19
Share this -
copied
The wildfires in Texas continue to burn out of control, destroying at least 50 homes with hundreds more in danger. Winds died down on Saturday, easing the spread of the flames, but the weather is expected to pick back up again later today.March 20, 2022
UP NEXT
Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book
08:07
Couple in Brooklyn ties the knot with a Sunday Mug Shot
01:03
9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine
03:11
Remembering Merri Dee: Kidnapping survivor, Chicago TV anchor
01:42
Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience
03:29
This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation