How one man is bringing new fans to the old ball game
04:58
Barbie’s DreamHouse is available to book on Airbnb — look inside!
00:55
Dolphin moms use 'baby talk' to call their young, research shows
00:37
Now Playing
Tensions with China threaten Taiwan microchip industry
02:48
UP NEXT
CDC confirms five cases of malaria in the US in 2 months
00:31
Club Q shooter pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison
00:30
The next Ozempic? New weight-loss drug shows promising results
03:48
Idaho prosecutors seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger
05:53
New audio: Trump appears to discuss doc he didn’t declassify
02:35
Destructive storms, extreme heat batter East Coast communities
06:14
Dylan Dreyer travels to Hawaii, learns about Laysan albatross
05:21
Go inside the new Buc-ee’s crowned the world’s largest gas station
03:58
Meet Scooter, the winner of the 2023 World’s Ugliest Dog contest
05:20
BET Awards 2023 highlights: Busta Rhymes, Beyoncé, SZA, more
01:16
Sarah Ferguson reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges screenings
02:48
Alligator attacks 13-year-old swimming in a Florida creek
02:29
How much does the rebellion in Russia undermine Putin?
01:26
Drug makers race to create oral versions of Ozempic, Wegovy
02:56
Bryan Kohberger’s attorney challenges DNA in Idaho murders case
04:01
Mother of 19-year-old on Titan submersible speaks out
02:19
Tensions with China threaten Taiwan microchip industry
02:48
Link copied
Taiwan, a vibrant island described as the Silicon Valley of Asia, produces 60% of all semiconductors made in the world — but China insists it belongs to Beijing. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Richard Engel was given rare access to a factory and learns about how tensions could disrupt the industry.June 27, 2023
How one man is bringing new fans to the old ball game
04:58
Barbie’s DreamHouse is available to book on Airbnb — look inside!
00:55
Dolphin moms use 'baby talk' to call their young, research shows
00:37
Now Playing
Tensions with China threaten Taiwan microchip industry
02:48
UP NEXT
CDC confirms five cases of malaria in the US in 2 months
00:31
Club Q shooter pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison
00:30
The next Ozempic? New weight-loss drug shows promising results
03:48
Idaho prosecutors seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger
05:53
New audio: Trump appears to discuss doc he didn’t declassify
02:35
Destructive storms, extreme heat batter East Coast communities
06:14
Dylan Dreyer travels to Hawaii, learns about Laysan albatross
05:21
Go inside the new Buc-ee’s crowned the world’s largest gas station
03:58
Meet Scooter, the winner of the 2023 World’s Ugliest Dog contest
05:20
BET Awards 2023 highlights: Busta Rhymes, Beyoncé, SZA, more
01:16
Sarah Ferguson reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges screenings
02:48
Alligator attacks 13-year-old swimming in a Florida creek
02:29
How much does the rebellion in Russia undermine Putin?
01:26
Drug makers race to create oral versions of Ozempic, Wegovy
02:56
Bryan Kohberger’s attorney challenges DNA in Idaho murders case
04:01
Mother of 19-year-old on Titan submersible speaks out