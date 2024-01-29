Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Biden says US 'shall respond' after 3 troops killed in drone attack





Tensions are escalating after three American soldiers were killed in a drone strike in Jordan with dozens more injured. The U.S. blames Iran and its proxies and is vowing to retaliate. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Jan. 29, 2024