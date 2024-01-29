Woman gets trapped in ski gondola for 15 hours on a freezing night
00:35
Kate Middleton leaves hospital after abdominal surgery
00:29
New video shows shark attack on 10-year-old at Atlantis resort
00:32
Tax filing season begins: What's new this year
02:08
Now Playing
Biden says US 'shall respond' after 3 troops killed in drone attack
02:48
UP NEXT
New sonar images may reveal location of Amelia Earhart’s plane
02:37
Alex Murdaugh jury tampering hearing begins: Will he get new trial?
04:00
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Kanas City Chiefs AFC win
02:51
Biden vows to shut down border if Congress locks immigration deal
02:06
3 American soldiers killed in Jordan: How will the US respond?
05:59
Willie Geist honors late broadcast legend Charles Osgood
00:33
Fan celebrates last day of chemotherapy with Sunday Mug Shot
02:01
Tourists make pilgrimage to viral ‘rat hole’ in Chicago
04:43
Dr. Arno Penzias, physicist behind the Big Bang theory, dies at 90
02:01
Holographic exhibit tells how Denmark Jews survived Holocaust
03:30
WWE and Netflix sign massive deal as streamers bet big on sports
04:57
Chiefs take on Ravens as Lions face 49ers to reach Super Bowl
02:11
Nikki Haley targets Trump’s age ahead of South Carolina primary
01:52
Trump urges Republicans to drop Biden-backed border deal
01:55
Trump campaigns in Vegas after E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
01:56
Biden says US 'shall respond' after 3 troops killed in drone attack
02:48
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Copied
Copied
Tensions are escalating after three American soldiers were killed in a drone strike in Jordan with dozens more injured. The U.S. blames Iran and its proxies and is vowing to retaliate. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Jan. 29, 2024
Woman gets trapped in ski gondola for 15 hours on a freezing night
00:35
Kate Middleton leaves hospital after abdominal surgery
00:29
New video shows shark attack on 10-year-old at Atlantis resort
00:32
Tax filing season begins: What's new this year
02:08
Now Playing
Biden says US 'shall respond' after 3 troops killed in drone attack
02:48
UP NEXT
New sonar images may reveal location of Amelia Earhart’s plane
02:37
Alex Murdaugh jury tampering hearing begins: Will he get new trial?
04:00
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Kanas City Chiefs AFC win
02:51
Biden vows to shut down border if Congress locks immigration deal
02:06
3 American soldiers killed in Jordan: How will the US respond?
05:59
Willie Geist honors late broadcast legend Charles Osgood
00:33
Fan celebrates last day of chemotherapy with Sunday Mug Shot
02:01
Tourists make pilgrimage to viral ‘rat hole’ in Chicago
04:43
Dr. Arno Penzias, physicist behind the Big Bang theory, dies at 90
02:01
Holographic exhibit tells how Denmark Jews survived Holocaust
03:30
WWE and Netflix sign massive deal as streamers bet big on sports
04:57
Chiefs take on Ravens as Lions face 49ers to reach Super Bowl
02:11
Nikki Haley targets Trump’s age ahead of South Carolina primary
01:52
Trump urges Republicans to drop Biden-backed border deal
01:55
Trump campaigns in Vegas after E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict