Temporary cease-fire declared again in Ukrainian city

A second cease-fire was declared in Mariupol to allow for evacuations as Russian shelling targets the city and leaves it without critical infrastructure. A similar cease-fire collapsed yesterday shortly after it was declared. On a call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Biden said that his administration is “surging” humanitarian and economic aid. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for Sunday TODAY.
March 6, 2022
