Tax filing season begins: What's new this year

02:08

Tax filing season has officially begun with the IRS now accepting returns, so NBC’s Christine Romans joins TODAY to share what's new this year, including how sharp rises in inflation will impact your taxes.Jan. 29, 2024

Tax filing season begins: What's new this year

