Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon
NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to break down the medical symptoms you should never ignore, including unexplained weight loss and new chest pains. She also outlines when to seek medical attention for things like an unexplained fever, new moles, skin rash and more.Dec. 1, 2023
