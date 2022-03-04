Sutton Foster talks return to Broadway alongside Hugh Jackman in ‘The Music Man’ revival
04:22
Share this -
copied
Two-time Tony award winner Sutton Foster joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her return to the Broadway stage alongside Hugh Jackman in the revival of “The Music Man.” “As talented as he is, he is even more great just as a human being,” she says describing Jackman. Foster also shows the crocheted hat she made for Jackman, inspired by his bandstand hat from the show.March 4, 2022
What to watch in March: ‘The Lost City,’ ‘Turning Red’ and more
04:44
Steve Harvey on new show, colorful wardrobe, working out with Michael B. Jordan
12:07
Al Roker thanks (and chases) TODAY crew on Employee Appreciation Day
01:07
Now Playing
Sutton Foster talks return to Broadway alongside Hugh Jackman in ‘The Music Man’ revival
04:22
UP NEXT
Ryan Tedder on how The Beach Boys influenced OneRepublics’ new song, ‘West Coast’
04:17
Ryan Tedder on taking 5 years to perfect OneRepublic’s new song, ‘West Coast’