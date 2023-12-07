How to improve your brain health: From sleep to diet and more
05:08
Now Playing
Artificial sweetener vs. sugar: Which is better for you?
03:31
UP NEXT
Tips for maintaining healthy habits during the holidays
04:45
Many couples share high blood pressure, new research suggests
02:23
FAA creates special committee to address pilots’ mental health
02:43
Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution
06:33
Try this low-impact workout with high impact results
04:00
How to develop and attract deeper connections with others
07:11
Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media
06:54
See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan
04:26
Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon
05:30
Novo Nordisk sues companies for ‘misbranding’ copycat Ozempic
02:42
Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?
02:42
NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis
06:26
Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter
04:19
End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing
04:03
Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern
01:55
Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout
15:54
Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy
02:03
Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds
03:26
Artificial sweetener vs. sugar: Which is better for you?
03:31
Copied
Copied
With diabetes and obesity at epidemic levels in the United States, many Americans are seeking sugar alternatives. But are artificial sweeteners really better than natural sugar? Dr. Rekha Kumar joins TODAY to break down the pros and cons of both.Dec. 7, 2023
How to improve your brain health: From sleep to diet and more
05:08
Now Playing
Artificial sweetener vs. sugar: Which is better for you?
03:31
UP NEXT
Tips for maintaining healthy habits during the holidays
04:45
Many couples share high blood pressure, new research suggests
02:23
FAA creates special committee to address pilots’ mental health
02:43
Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution
06:33
Try this low-impact workout with high impact results
04:00
How to develop and attract deeper connections with others
07:11
Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media
06:54
See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan
04:26
Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon
05:30
Novo Nordisk sues companies for ‘misbranding’ copycat Ozempic
02:42
Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?
02:42
NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis
06:26
Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter
04:19
End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing
04:03
Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern
01:55
Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout
15:54
Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy
02:03
Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds