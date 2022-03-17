St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols
Cities across the country are set to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in full force as COVID-19 cases are dropping in the United States and vaccines widely available. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports on the festivities for TODAY.March 17, 2022
