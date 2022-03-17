IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with 2 unique twists on corned beef and cabbage

    St. Patrick's Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols

    03:38
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols

03:38

Cities across the country are set to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in full force as COVID-19 cases are dropping in the United States and vaccines widely available. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports on the festivities for TODAY.March 17, 2022

    St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols

    03:38

