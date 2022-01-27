SpaceX rocket to crash into the moon in weeks

Experts say part of a rocket launched by SpaceX back in 2015 has gone off course and will reportedly crash into the moon in March. It'll be the first accidental crash ever of a man-made object. Astronomers say this leftover rocket is part of a growing phenomena known as space junk. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Jan. 27, 2022
