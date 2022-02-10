Signs to look for after head trauma, according to a doctor

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get a taste of the Beijing Olympics with these tasty dumpling and meat pie recipes

NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to discuss Bob Saget’s cause of death, which his family says was accidental head trauma. He describes the differences in symptoms from a simple bump on the head to something more serious, and the telltale signs to look for including headaches, vision disturbance, dizziness, nausea and confusion. “There can be subtle signs that build up over time,” Dr. Torres says.Feb. 10, 2022

