Signs to look for after head trauma, according to a doctor

NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to discuss Bob Saget’s cause of death, which his family says was accidental head trauma. He describes the differences in symptoms from a simple bump on the head to something more serious, and the telltale signs to look for including headaches, vision disturbance, dizziness, nausea and confusion. “There can be subtle signs that build up over time,” Dr. Torres says.Feb. 10, 2022