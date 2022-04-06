Sibling TikTok duo breaks down stereotypes of autism

Ryan McGuire, who was diagnosed with autism at 3-years-old, and his sister Brittany share a rare glimpse of life dealing with autism on TikTok with their videos that spread a message of autism awareness. Ryan says TikTok has helped ease his anxiety, saying, “I’m stepping out of my comfort zone and into the fire.” Ryan also gets a special surprise from his favorite Knicks player, Derrick Rose!April 6, 2022