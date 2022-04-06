Sibling TikTok duo breaks down stereotypes of autism

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ryan McGuire, who was diagnosed with autism at 3-years-old, and his sister Brittany share a rare glimpse of life dealing with autism on TikTok with their videos that spread a message of autism awareness. Ryan says TikTok has helped ease his anxiety, saying, “I’m stepping out of my comfort zone and into the fire.” Ryan also gets a special surprise from his favorite Knicks player, Derrick Rose!
