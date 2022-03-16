Scott Wolf talks dogs and new Netflix movie, ‘Rescued by Ruby’
Actor Scott Wolf joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his new Netflix film “Rescued by Ruby,” where he plays a Rhode Island state trooper who hopes to join an elite K-9 unit with a shelter dog as his partner. Wolf says, “the movie has incredible heart,” adding, “we all love a dog movie.” His wife Kelley also joins to talk about her new book, “Flow.”March 16, 2022
