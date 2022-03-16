IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch

  • Quinta Brunson on ‘Abbott Elementary’ being renewed for 2nd season

  • Grammys, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna: Get the latest Hollywood scoop

  • Kelly Rowland on body insecurity and being compared to Beyonce

    Scott Wolf talks dogs and new Netflix movie, ‘Rescued by Ruby’

    This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria

  • Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’

  • TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’

  • 'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023

  • Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’

  • Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded ‘Encanto’ song while in labor

  • Keith Richards quits smoking after 55 years: ‘A lot more air in the lungs’

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation

  • Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours

  • Sip or Spill: Watch Seth Meyers answer juicy questions from Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland

  • Seth Meyers on new children’s book, Andy Samberg 'feud'

  • Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland weigh in on stars going barefoot

  • Judy Greer on ‘The Thing About Pam,’ playing everyone’s best friend

  • Holly Hunter opens up on loss of William Hurt

  • Seth Meyers on handling children’s fears, parenting anxiety

TODAY

Scott Wolf talks dogs and new Netflix movie, ‘Rescued by Ruby’

Actor Scott Wolf joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his new Netflix film “Rescued by Ruby,” where he plays a Rhode Island state trooper who hopes to join an elite K-9 unit with a shelter dog as his partner. Wolf says, “the movie has incredible heart,” adding, “we all love a dog movie.” His wife Kelley also joins to talk about her new book, “Flow.”March 16, 2022

