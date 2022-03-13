Russia fires on Ukraine training base near Poland as it widens attacks
Russia is now taking steps towards a long and grinding war after attacking a training base in Lviv near the Polish border. The attack is an attempt to cut off Ukraine’s new supply of weapons, which have been flowing in from Eastern Europe. In Kyiv, residents are preparing to defend the capital from Russia occupation at all costs, with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urging his people to fight until the end. NBC’S Richard Engel reports for Sunday TODAY.March 13, 2022
