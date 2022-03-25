Haunting images emerge from bombed theater in Mariupol
Russia continues their war against Ukraine with bombs striking a fuel depot in Kyiv in an effort to cut supplies to the capital, as well as aiming for apartment buildings. Boris Romanchenko, a survivor of Nazi concentration camps, was one civilian who was killed by a Russian bomb that hit his home. Meanwhile, new images now emerge from the theater bombed in Mariupol where hundreds of Ukrainians were sheltering. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv.March 25, 2022
