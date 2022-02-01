Rihanna expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky: See the baby bump pics!
Singer Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The pair revealed the news in a photoshoot over the weekend. In the picture, the pop star is wearing pink, while the rapper is wearing blue, leading Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to wonder if the couple could be expecting twins.Feb. 1, 2022
