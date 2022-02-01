IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Beat the cold with up to 75% off slippers, blankets and cookware

  • Michelle Buteau on new movie with Jennifer Lopez and shoutout to TODAY Show in the film

    07:16

  • Goooooal: Watch Telemundo's super bowl ad featuring Andres Cantor

    00:52
  • Now Playing

    Rihanna expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky: See the baby bump pics!

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    What to watch in February: 'Bel-Air,' 'Mrs. Maisel,' more

    04:42

  • Harry Smith looks back on 40 years of 'Late Night' and David Letterman

    06:25

  • Guy Fieri stars as mayor of ‘Flavortown’ in Super Bowl ad

    01:46

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for February is ‘Black Cake’ by Charmaine Wilkerson

    01:43

  • Savannah Guthrie says she would get a tattoo with Drew Barrymore

    01:13

  • Jennifer Lopez opens up about rekindled romance with Ben Affleck

    00:53

  • Bob Saget honored with farewell show featuring Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, more

    00:39

  • Charlie Puth talks potential duet with Megan Thee Stallion

    02:11

  • Whoopi Goldberg backtracks after controversial Holocaust comments

    02:24

  • Friends and family remember former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

    02:35

  • New York Times buys Wordle, the internet's latest gaming obsession

    00:37

  • Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby talk chemistry in season 4 of ‘Maisel’

    05:08

  • Kevin Hart gives sneak peek at Super Bowl ad, shares his prediction who will win

    05:41

  • Watch Dwayne Johnson get pranked by his daughter, ends up with face full of peanut butter

    04:12

  • Hoda Kotb says she and Joel Schiffman have ended their engagement

    03:08

  • Giveon talks music journey that brought him to the Grammys

    03:43

  • Patricia Clarkson talks ‘State of the Union’ series with 10-minute episodes

    05:06

TODAY

Rihanna expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky: See the baby bump pics!

01:45

Singer Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The pair revealed the news in a photoshoot over the weekend. In the picture, the pop star is wearing pink, while the rapper is wearing blue, leading Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to wonder if the couple could be expecting twins.Feb. 1, 2022

  • Michelle Buteau on new movie with Jennifer Lopez and shoutout to TODAY Show in the film

    07:16

  • Goooooal: Watch Telemundo's super bowl ad featuring Andres Cantor

    00:52
  • Now Playing

    Rihanna expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky: See the baby bump pics!

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    What to watch in February: 'Bel-Air,' 'Mrs. Maisel,' more

    04:42

  • Harry Smith looks back on 40 years of 'Late Night' and David Letterman

    06:25

  • Guy Fieri stars as mayor of ‘Flavortown’ in Super Bowl ad

    01:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All