IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Refresh your spring accessories with these sunglasses, handbags and more 05:14
UP NEXT
Step up your grooming game with these products 04:49 Hot jean trends that are reinvigorating the denim domain 03:41 Jill Martin shares must-have products for your home and kitchen 11:00 Products to help you pull off a spa day without leaving the house 05:32 Products from women-owned business: Face oils, anklets, more 04:57 Jill Martin shares Laila Ali’s butterfly-inspired art 04:39 Products from women-owned business: Candles, lip plump, jewelry 04:37 Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch 03:53 Wear printed, patchwork and low-rise jeans this spring for under $75 04:15 Puff sleeves, trench coats and more: Shop these trending spring fashions 03:57 Sunglasses, swim turbans and other products to get Summer-ready 04:54 Trendy products to make your life easier, from a cleaning ball to 2-in-1 broom 04:28 Step into spring with these refreshing new products 05:34 Bold colors, pleated maxi skirts, and more new trends for Spring 02:54 Products from women-owned businesses making a difference 04:52 Sweater vests, pearls, bucket hats and other current trends to try 04:22 From pet beds to turtleneck sweaters: Check out these bestsellers 03:36 Molly Sims talks podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim,’ beauty secrets, motherhood 06:32 How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails 04:00 Refresh your spring accessories with these sunglasses, handbags and more 05:14
Jill Martin joins TODAY with deals on an assortment of accessories to refresh your look this spring. The items include Christian Siriano sunglasses, Nissa jewelry, Laggo handbags, Alicia Adams alpaca Portofino wraps, Astrea filtering water bottles and Seda France candles.
March 23, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Refresh your spring accessories with these sunglasses, handbags and more 05:14
UP NEXT
Step up your grooming game with these products 04:49 Hot jean trends that are reinvigorating the denim domain 03:41 Jill Martin shares must-have products for your home and kitchen 11:00 Products to help you pull off a spa day without leaving the house 05:32 Products from women-owned business: Face oils, anklets, more 04:57