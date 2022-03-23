IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Refresh your accessories for spring with up to 83% off Steals & Deals

TODAY

Refresh your spring accessories with these sunglasses, handbags and more

05:14

Jill Martin joins TODAY with deals on an assortment of accessories to refresh your look this spring. The items include Christian Siriano sunglasses, Nissa jewelry, Laggo handbags, Alicia Adams alpaca Portofino wraps, Astrea filtering water bottles and Seda France candles.March 23, 2022

Shop the show here!

