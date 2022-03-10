IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Governors push for federal gas tax holiday as prices soar

02:46

From coast to coast, increasing gas prices are forcing some drivers to shift habits. Now, governors in six states are calling on federal lawmakers to declare a temporary gas holiday that would suspend the federal gas tax through the end of this year. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.March 10, 2022

