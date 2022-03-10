Governors push for federal gas tax holiday as prices soar
From coast to coast, increasing gas prices are forcing some drivers to shift habits. Now, governors in six states are calling on federal lawmakers to declare a temporary gas holiday that would suspend the federal gas tax through the end of this year. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.March 10, 2022
Governors push for federal gas tax holiday as prices soar
