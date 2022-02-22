IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win' 04:21 Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY 06:27
Now Playing
Queen cancels virtual engagements following COVID-19 diagnosis 05:34
UP NEXT
Hank the Tank: 500-pound bear on the run after ransacking California homes 02:47 Boris Johnson to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England this week 00:30 US women's soccer reaches $24M equal pay settlement 02:18 What is cryptocurrency? Here is what you need to know 02:54 Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby title, Bob Baffert suspended 00:22 Michigan basketball coach suspended for rest of regular season 00:23 Ahmaud Arbery case: Deliberations underway in hate crimes trial 00:20 2 major US storms impacting tens of millions 01:41 Mandates shift nationwide as COVID-19 numbers drop 02:03 Gas prices soar amid crisis in Ukraine 02:08 All Russian lawmakers back Putin’s decision to recognize Ukraine’s separatist regions 01:37 UN orders emergency meeting on Russia-Ukraine crisis 02:31 Putin deploys Russian troops into eastern Ukraine 02:57 Teen author shares inspiration behind ‘Cramm This Book’ 04:14 First look: 2022 official White House Christmas Ornament revealed 01:13 How to cope with return to office anxiety 03:54 What to know about the 3G shutdown happening this week 02:04 Queen cancels virtual engagements following COVID-19 diagnosis 05:34
Queen Elizabeth is canceling virtual engagements Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Buckingham Palace says she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, but will continue with light duties. Meanwhile Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is taking on more royal responsibilities beginning with a solo trip to Copenhagen. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY and royal commentator Daisy McAndrew joins with analysis.
Feb. 22, 2022 Read More Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win' 04:21 Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY 06:27
Now Playing
Queen cancels virtual engagements following COVID-19 diagnosis 05:34
UP NEXT
Hank the Tank: 500-pound bear on the run after ransacking California homes 02:47 Boris Johnson to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England this week 00:30 US women's soccer reaches $24M equal pay settlement 02:18