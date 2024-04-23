Life and legacy of Barbara Walters highlighted in new biography
Baltimore says Dali cargo ship was 'unseaworthy'
Photo taken by Kate released to mark Prince Louis’s 6th birthday
Elon Musk under pressure as Tesla's sales targets, stock price slide
Gas prices are on the rise: What’s behind the increase?
Judge rules Kohberger defense can continue with juror survey
Senate to take up $95 billion foreign aid package that divides GOP
Trump tests the limits of a gag order as he comments about jury
Hoda and Jenna announce they are taking the show to Bermuda!
Naval officer runs across US in 52 days in support of a nonprofit
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne talks taking home NCAA title
How to grow your own food and repurpose food scraps
Watch: Good Samaritans pull driver from fiery crash in Minnesota
Terry Anderson, journalist once held hostage in Lebanon, dies at 76
Retiring TSA Labrador showered with his favorite toy on last day
Morgan Wallen ‘not proud of my behavior’ after Nashville arrest
US expected to impose sanctions against an Israeli military unit
Classes at Columbia to go virtual amid escalating protests
Kevin Bacon shares reality check from student at ‘Footloose’ school
Caitlin Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure deal with Nike
Trump tests the limits of a gag order as he comments about jury
Donald Trump continues to test the limits of the judge’s gag order that bars him from commenting on jurors, witnesses and the district attorney’s staff. This comes as Trump will face testimony from National Enquirer publisher David Pecker for a second day. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.April 23, 2024
