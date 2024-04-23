IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump tests the limits of a gag order as he comments about jury
April 23, 202403:06

Trump tests the limits of a gag order as he comments about jury

03:06

Donald Trump continues to test the limits of the judge’s gag order that bars him from commenting on jurors, witnesses and the district attorney’s staff. This comes as Trump will face testimony from National Enquirer publisher David Pecker for a second day. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.April 23, 2024

Trump tests the limits of a gag order as he comments about jury

