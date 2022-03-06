Pressure will build in West to implement no fly zone, analyst says
02:33
Share this -
copied
Former CIA and Pentagon chief of staff Jeremy Bash joins Weekend TODAY to discuss the possibility of Russian forces overwhelming Ukraine. He also talks about how long NATO can stay out of the conflict and the unlikely odds of implementing a no-fly zone. “Direct war could lead to WWIII,” he said, though there’s still room for hope: The West can wage “indirect war” by sending aid to Ukraine. March 6, 2022
Courteney Cox talks new horror comedy ‘Shining Vale,’ making history on ‘Friends’
07:50
Temporary cease-fire declared again in Ukrainian city
02:41
Now Playing
Pressure will build in West to implement no fly zone, analyst says
02:33
UP NEXT
What happens if Biden bans Russian gas and oil imports?