Powerball jackpot grows to $975 million, 5th largest in history

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kylie Kelce on Jason's retirement, Taylor Swift, autism awareness08:00
Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness07:11
President Biden shares message of optimism amid 2024 campaign04:43
Now Playing
Powerball jackpot grows to $975 million, 5th largest in history00:26
UP NEXT
FDA issues highest-level alert for heart pump linked to 49 deaths00:30
2024 solar eclipse: Communities in path of totality gear up for event02:44
Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike02:34
Kate Middleton and family notably absent from Easter services03:00
Caught on camera: Runaway saw blade narrowly misses man00:42
Police seek Chiefs player Rashee Rice in connection with car crash02:01
Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire02:06
Demolition crews begin cutting into Baltimore bridge wreckage02:12
Major storms expected in much of US threatening snow, floods03:20
Fire chiefs from US and Canada gather for Sunday Mug Shot01:48
Escaped ostrich darts through traffic in hourlong police chase03:50
David Breashears, Mount Everest filmmaker and climber, dies at 6802:12
How the Baltimore bridge collapsed after the cargo ship collision04:18
AT&T says data of 73 million customers leaked on dark web00:24
Former Presidents Clinton, Obama join Biden fundraiser01:38
Trump shares doctored image of Biden hog-tied in back of truck01:44
Powerball jackpot grows to $975 million, 5th largest in history00:26
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $975 million, the fifth largest prize in its history. The last time anyone hit the jackpot was on New Year’s Day.April 1, 2024
Kylie Kelce on Jason's retirement, Taylor Swift, autism awareness08:00
Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness07:11
President Biden shares message of optimism amid 2024 campaign04:43
Now Playing
Powerball jackpot grows to $975 million, 5th largest in history00:26
UP NEXT
FDA issues highest-level alert for heart pump linked to 49 deaths00:30
2024 solar eclipse: Communities in path of totality gear up for event02:44
Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike02:34
Kate Middleton and family notably absent from Easter services03:00
Caught on camera: Runaway saw blade narrowly misses man00:42
Police seek Chiefs player Rashee Rice in connection with car crash02:01
Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire02:06
Demolition crews begin cutting into Baltimore bridge wreckage02:12
Major storms expected in much of US threatening snow, floods03:20
Fire chiefs from US and Canada gather for Sunday Mug Shot01:48
Escaped ostrich darts through traffic in hourlong police chase03:50
David Breashears, Mount Everest filmmaker and climber, dies at 6802:12
How the Baltimore bridge collapsed after the cargo ship collision04:18
AT&T says data of 73 million customers leaked on dark web00:24
Former Presidents Clinton, Obama join Biden fundraiser01:38
Trump shares doctored image of Biden hog-tied in back of truck01:44