PopStart Poll: Do you binge shows or take your time?
01:17
Share this -
copied
When a new series is released, do you take your time getting through the episodes or watch them all at once? In the first PopStart Poll, viewers can weigh in on which strategy they think is the better viewing experience.March 31, 2022
UP NEXT
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel switch places in late-night April Fools Day prank
01:02
The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT Awards
00:34
What to expect at the 2022 Grammy Awards after an ‘eventful’ Oscars
01:58
Will Smith resigns from Academy after ‘shocking’ Oscars slap
02:28
Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic
07:19
Is it OK to eat someone’s leftovers? Michelle Buteau says...