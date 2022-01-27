Police officer delivers DoorDash order after delivery driver arrested
A South Dakota resident got a surprise visit this week when a police officer delivered her DoorDash order. In a video that’s now gone viral on TikTok, the police officer can be heard saying the driver had been arrested moments before, so he decided to finish the delivery himself.Jan. 27, 2022
