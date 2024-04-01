Kylie Kelce on Jason's retirement, Taylor Swift, autism awareness
Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness
Members of the Eagles Autism Foundation, Kylie Kelce and Ryan Hammond join TODAY on the plaza for an epic take over to shine a light on how they're helping kids with autism and to promote acceptance with their all-abilities clinic. Eagles guard Landon Dickerson joins to share how players are involved off the field.April 1, 2024
