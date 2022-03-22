IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to find the perfect pair of jeans for your body, according to an expert

  UP NEXT

TODAY

Phil Mickelson decides not to play in Masters tournament

00:23

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson has decided not to play at next month’s tournament at Augusta National. Mickelson has been out of public view for weeks following controversial remarks about the OGA tour and a Saudi-funded rival league.March 22, 2022

