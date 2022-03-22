Phil Mickelson decides not to play in Masters tournament
Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson has decided not to play at next month’s tournament at Augusta National. Mickelson has been out of public view for weeks following controversial remarks about the OGA tour and a Saudi-funded rival league.March 22, 2022
