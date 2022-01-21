Peter Billingsley to reprise 'Ralphie' role in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel
The holiday classic “A Christmas Story” is getting a sequel and the original star, Peter Billingsley, is set to reprise his role as Ralphie. The new movie will focus on Ralphie’s return to his old neighborhood and how he reconnects with old friends.Jan. 21, 2022
