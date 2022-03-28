Omar Epps talks thriller ‘The Devil You Know,’ working with family
Omar Epps joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to talk about starring in and executive producing the new thriller “The Devil You Know.” He also opens up about working alongside his wife, Keisha, who plays his sister-in-law in the movie, and his daughter who wrote music for the movie.March 28, 2022
