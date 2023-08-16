IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 75% off home essentials — and some ship free

  • Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab

    00:38

  • Kansas police under scrutiny following raid of local newspaper

    02:12

  • Nurse retiring after 33 years with the same unit gets loving sendoff

    00:37

  • Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations

    02:36

  • Tuohy family says Michael Oher tried to shake them down for $15M

    04:32

  • Alec Baldwin likely pulled trigger on ‘Rust’ set, report reveals

    00:36

  • Entire police department in small Minnesota city resigns

    00:29
  • Now Playing

    North Korea: US soldier crossed border to escape racism in army

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Officials in Georgia prepare for Trump, co-defendants to surrender

    02:51

  • Hawaii officials say they expect to identify up to 20 new victims a day

    02:52

  • How this Florida car wash empowers employees with autism

    04:25

  • Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone

    06:12

  • Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate

    04:13

  • James Webb telescope captures 'question mark' in deep space

    00:43

  • Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher to plead guilty to state charges

    01:58

  • Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability

    03:55

  • Four missing divers rescued after 17-hour fight for survival

    02:19

  • Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' claims Tuohys never adopted him

    02:46

  • Woman walks across Rome's Trevi Fountain to refill water bottle

    00:40

  • FEMA official on Maui recovery efforts, challenges of infrastructure

    03:38

North Korea: US soldier crossed border to escape racism in army

02:01

Pvt. Travis King, who crossed the border into North Korea, has reportedly confessed to entering the country illegally to escape “maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army,” according to state run media. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Aug. 16, 2023

  • Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab

    00:38

  • Kansas police under scrutiny following raid of local newspaper

    02:12

  • Nurse retiring after 33 years with the same unit gets loving sendoff

    00:37

  • Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations

    02:36

  • Tuohy family says Michael Oher tried to shake them down for $15M

    04:32

  • Alec Baldwin likely pulled trigger on ‘Rust’ set, report reveals

    00:36

  • Entire police department in small Minnesota city resigns

    00:29
  • Now Playing

    North Korea: US soldier crossed border to escape racism in army

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Officials in Georgia prepare for Trump, co-defendants to surrender

    02:51

  • Hawaii officials say they expect to identify up to 20 new victims a day

    02:52

  • How this Florida car wash empowers employees with autism

    04:25

  • Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone

    06:12

  • Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate

    04:13

  • James Webb telescope captures 'question mark' in deep space

    00:43

  • Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher to plead guilty to state charges

    01:58

  • Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability

    03:55

  • Four missing divers rescued after 17-hour fight for survival

    02:19

  • Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' claims Tuohys never adopted him

    02:46

  • Woman walks across Rome's Trevi Fountain to refill water bottle

    00:40

  • FEMA official on Maui recovery efforts, challenges of infrastructure

    03:38

Hawaii officials say they expect to identify up to 20 new victims a day

Officials in Georgia prepare for Trump, co-defendants to surrender

North Korea: US soldier crossed border to escape racism in army

Entire police department in small Minnesota city resigns

Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab

Kansas police under scrutiny following raid of local newspaper

Nurse retiring after 33 years with the same unit gets loving sendoff

Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations

Tuohy family says Michael Oher tried to shake them down for $15M

Alec Baldwin likely pulled trigger on ‘Rust’ set, report reveals

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

How often you should replace pillows, toothbrush and more

Eggs and bacon...between donuts? Al Roker shares breakfast idea

How this mountain-climbing mom of 7 is teaching her kids about grit

Clothes to go from work to workouts

How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

Clear out the clutter with these 6 award-winning products

Meet the dog stars from the new ‘Strays’ movie

Back to basics: The right way to clean and moisturize your face

Meet the 17-year-old who biked across 14 countries

Sheryl Lee Ralph shares life advice, surprises deserving teacher

Jason Mraz talks new album, Willie Nelson, avocado farm

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged

Astrologer shares what the next months have in store for Hoda and Jenna

Shop these items inspired by Jenna's book club pick 'Summer Sisters'

Hoda and Jenna put viral hacks to the test

‘59 is glorious’: Hoda Kotb reflects on her birthday

Shop these back-to-school essentials for your kids

Desk vacuum, butter cutter, and other buzzy TikTok products to try

RHONY's Sai De Silva gives TODAY a tour of her Brooklyn home

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

Funfetti tres leches cake, strawberry shortcakes: Get the recipes!

Simple kitchen hacks that save time and keep you healthy

Chicken Paillard with basil pesto: Get Anne Burrell’s recipe

Swordfish with caponata: Get chef Michael White's recipe!

Grilled pork chops with maple pecan butter: Get the recipe!

Second generation chef gives new life to beloved LA restaurant

Grilled Italian chicken BLAT: Get Matt Abdoo's recipe!

Grilled skirt steak sandwiches: Get the recipe

Bobby Flay makes seared scallops with avocado corn relish