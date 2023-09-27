Google celebrates 25 years: A look at its transformative impact
Goat spoils picture-perfect marriage proposal in Swiss mountains
Biden’s dog Commander involved in another biting incident
Sen. Cory Booker joins calls for Bob Menendez to resign
Deadly blaze at Iraq wedding party leaves at least 100 dead
Toledo zoo welcomes twin tiger cubs and you can help name them!
Baltimore police search for suspect in murder of young tech CEO
NASA’s Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record 371 days in orbit
Writers' strike to end as leadership finalizes labor contract vote
Biden becomes first sitting president to join a union picket line
Trump found liable for fraud, deceiving businesses in civil case
Federal workers, benefit recipients brace for government shutdown
Target to close 9 stores in major cities citing crime, theft
Misty Copeland pushes for more skin tones on ballet shoe emoji
Dylan Dreyer tries her hand at fielding foul balls at Fenway
Keith Morrison previews new Dateline podcast, 'Murder in Apt 12'
Eye-opening look at the hold smartphones have on kids
Powerball Jackpot climbs to $835 million, 4th largest of all time
Ride malfunctions leaving passengers upside down for 30 minutes
North Korea to expel American soldier who crossed border
North Korea has expelled Travis King, the American soldier who crossed over the border there in July and had been detained there ever since. Pyongyang says it has finished their questioning of King. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Sept. 27, 2023
