    North Korea launches missile directly toward South Korea

North Korea fired at least 23 missiles on Wednesday with one landing near South Korea’s territorial waters for the first time since the countries’ division in 1948. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Nov. 2, 2022

