Kremlin spokesperson calls Russia fighting with Ukraine a 'war'
02:31
US pushes Israel to shift offensive, limit civilian casualties in Gaza
02:26
NYC hit with power outage after smoke seen rising from substation
01:19
JetBlue flight slams tail into the ground to avoid head-on crash
00:47
Holiday travel ramps up as airlines prepare for record numbers
02:30
Major storm brewing in the Gulf to impact East Coast
01:59
Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents
05:22
There are still holiday deals for procrastinating holidays shoppers
02:27
Party-line House vote launches impeachment inquiry into Biden
02:53
Morning sickness mainly caused by one hormone, study funds
00:27
Tesla recalls nearly all of its cars in US over autopilot safety issues
00:27
Woman reveals to her sister she’s pregnant with gift exchange
01:10
Kremlin spokesperson calls Russia fighting with Ukraine a 'war'
02:31
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov is now accepting what Russia has called a “special military operation“ is a “war.” This comes as new questions swirl about the whereabouts of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Dec. 15, 2023
Kremlin spokesperson calls Russia fighting with Ukraine a 'war'
02:31
