Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown

Miss Teen USA, 17-year-old UmaSofia Srivastava, shocked the pageant world Wednesday when announced she is relinquishing her crown saying her personal values "no longer fully align with the direction of organization." It comes just two days after Miss USA Noelia Voigt announced her own resignation. This marks the first time the pageant’s 72-year history where both titles remain vacant. NBC’s Chloe Melas reports for TODAY.May 9, 2024