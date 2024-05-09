IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 77% off wireless earbuds, packing cubes, more travel essentials

Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown
May 9, 202402:01
  • Now Playing

    Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda & Jenna play Mother's Day-themed guessing game

    04:59

  • Tom Selleck on memoir, 'accidental' 50-year career, 'Magnum, P.I.'

    04:59

  • See trailer for new Cyndi Lauper doc ‘Let the Canary Sing’

    00:43

  • Jennifer Connelly talks ‘Dark Matter’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    05:12

  • Kelly Corrigan, Christy Turlington Burns talk motherhood podcast

    05:39

  • Donna Kelce narrates a football bedtime story for Calm app

    00:45

  • Travis Kelce to tackle television with new role on 'Grotesquerie'

    01:01

  • ‘Despicable Me 4’: Get at first look at the new trailer

    01:40

  • ACM Awards 2024: Post Malone, Kelsea Ballerini, more to perform

    00:45

  • Law Roach tells TODAY how he created Zendaya's Met Gala looks

    06:05

  • Sarah Jessica Parker on Met Gala, ‘AJLT,’ new book imprint, more

    10:52

  • Chad Michael Murray on possible ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot: It’s needed

    05:05

  • Amber Ruffin talks Broadway show ‘The Wiz’ and Webby Awards

    04:30

  • Tiffany Haddish talks raw new memoir ‘I Curse You with Joy’

    04:12

  • Craig Melvin's son interviews him about new book on fatherhood

    03:44

  • Red Nose Day campaign to celebrate 10 years with NBC special

    00:44

  • TODAY’s Citi Concert Series lineup 2024: See who’s performing!

    01:52

  • Stars step out for Met Gala in 'Garden of Time' dress code

    04:32

Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown

02:01

Miss Teen USA, 17-year-old UmaSofia Srivastava, shocked the pageant world Wednesday when announced she is relinquishing her crown saying her personal values "no longer fully align with the direction of organization." It comes just two days after Miss USA Noelia Voigt announced her own resignation. This marks the first time the pageant’s 72-year history where both titles remain vacant. NBC’s Chloe Melas reports for TODAY.May 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda & Jenna play Mother's Day-themed guessing game

    04:59

  • Tom Selleck on memoir, 'accidental' 50-year career, 'Magnum, P.I.'

    04:59

  • See trailer for new Cyndi Lauper doc ‘Let the Canary Sing’

    00:43

  • Jennifer Connelly talks ‘Dark Matter’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    05:12

  • Kelly Corrigan, Christy Turlington Burns talk motherhood podcast

    05:39

  • Donna Kelce narrates a football bedtime story for Calm app

    00:45

  • Travis Kelce to tackle television with new role on 'Grotesquerie'

    01:01

  • ‘Despicable Me 4’: Get at first look at the new trailer

    01:40

  • ACM Awards 2024: Post Malone, Kelsea Ballerini, more to perform

    00:45

  • Law Roach tells TODAY how he created Zendaya's Met Gala looks

    06:05

  • Sarah Jessica Parker on Met Gala, ‘AJLT,’ new book imprint, more

    10:52

  • Chad Michael Murray on possible ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot: It’s needed

    05:05

  • Amber Ruffin talks Broadway show ‘The Wiz’ and Webby Awards

    04:30

  • Tiffany Haddish talks raw new memoir ‘I Curse You with Joy’

    04:12

  • Craig Melvin's son interviews him about new book on fatherhood

    03:44

  • Red Nose Day campaign to celebrate 10 years with NBC special

    00:44

  • TODAY’s Citi Concert Series lineup 2024: See who’s performing!

    01:52

  • Stars step out for Met Gala in 'Garden of Time' dress code

    04:32

Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah

K-12 school leaders grilled at antisemitism hearing on Capitol Hill

House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson

Georgia court to review Trump's request to disqualify DA Fani Willis

Barron Trump to serve as Florida delegate at RNC

Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network

Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards

Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown

Hoda & Jenna play Mother's Day-themed guessing game

Meet the social media star recreating fashion with household items

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes

Travel packing hacks to get ready for your next trip more efficiently

Jennifer Connelly talks ‘Dark Matter’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Friends behind Glow Recipe on weaving Korean beauty into the US

Measuring blood pressure: Hypertension impacts, prevention, more

Mother’s Day bouquets: Best flowers to buy, how to arrange them

Chad Michael Murray on possible ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot: It’s needed

Amber Ruffin talks Broadway show ‘The Wiz’ and Webby Awards

Smucker's celebrates military men and women with special event

Cooking with Cal: Make this quick and easy spring greens frittata

Hoda & Jenna play Mother's Day-themed guessing game

Meet the social media star recreating fashion with household items

Tom Selleck on memoir, 'accidental' 50-year career, 'Magnum, P.I.'

Stylists pamper moms for Mother's Day with beautiful makeovers

Mama’s Done: Why this parent is over kids saying 'I'm bored!'

Brioche cinnamon rolls: Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe!

Law Roach tells TODAY how he created Zendaya's Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker on Met Gala, ‘AJLT,’ new book imprint, more

Met Gala 2024 Fashion Recap: See the best and boldest looks

Hoda Kotb reveals how she motivates herself for 3 a.m. workout

Stay organized on-the-go with these deals on travel essentials

Shop these 6 thoughtful and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Alicia Keys talks Broadway show, motherhood, new beauty brand

Shop these warm weather fashions to elevate your wardrobe

Shop these unique and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Grab Shop TODAY's curated box of items perfect for a staycation!

The new Shop TODAY curated box is full of vacation must-haves!

How to know which sunscreen is best for every occasion

Shop these bestselling hair products — up to 25% off!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse these items inspired by 'The Husbands'

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes

Sliced ribeye and potato gratin: Get the traditional Jewish recipe!

Brioche cinnamon rolls: Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Make this quick and easy spring greens frittata

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with these cocktails and hat trends

Pollo asado served with tortillas: Get the Cinco de Mayo recipe

Martha Stewart shares special Kentucky Derby recipes on TODAY

Benny Blanco shares recipe for chicken parm cutlets

Avocado pesto pasta and no-bake brownie bars: Get the recipes!

Al pastor pork tacos: Get the Cinco de Mayo recipe!