Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown
Hoda & Jenna play Mother's Day-themed guessing game
Tom Selleck on memoir, 'accidental' 50-year career, 'Magnum, P.I.'
See trailer for new Cyndi Lauper doc 'Let the Canary Sing'
Jennifer Connelly talks 'Dark Matter' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Kelly Corrigan, Christy Turlington Burns talk motherhood podcast
Donna Kelce narrates a football bedtime story for Calm app
Travis Kelce to tackle television with new role on 'Grotesquerie'
'Despicable Me 4': Get at first look at the new trailer
ACM Awards 2024: Post Malone, Kelsea Ballerini, more to perform
Law Roach tells TODAY how he created Zendaya's Met Gala looks
Sarah Jessica Parker on Met Gala, 'AJLT,' new book imprint, more
Chad Michael Murray on possible 'One Tree Hill' reboot: It's needed
Amber Ruffin talks Broadway show 'The Wiz' and Webby Awards
Tiffany Haddish talks raw new memoir 'I Curse You with Joy'
Craig Melvin's son interviews him about new book on fatherhood
Red Nose Day campaign to celebrate 10 years with NBC special
TODAY's Citi Concert Series lineup 2024: See who's performing!
Stars step out for Met Gala in 'Garden of Time' dress code
Miss Teen USA, 17-year-old UmaSofia Srivastava, shocked the pageant world Wednesday when announced she is relinquishing her crown saying her personal values "no longer fully align with the direction of organization." It comes just two days after Miss USA Noelia Voigt announced her own resignation. This marks the first time the pageant’s 72-year history where both titles remain vacant. NBC’s Chloe Melas reports for TODAY.May 9, 2024
