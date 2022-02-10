Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo makes history at 2022 Winter Olympics
Mexico’s Donovan Carrillo is the first figure skater to represent his country at the Winter Olympics in three decades. After making it to the finals, he celebrated the historic moment by using his hands to plant a kiss on the Olympic Rings in the ice. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Olympic Morning Boost.Feb. 10, 2022
