Mega Millions drawing now worth more than $500 million

TODAY says goodbye and thank you to 2 longtime employees01:42
Dad creates coloring book to sell hope to his community04:48
How a simple online search could lead to a major scam04:02
Watch: Commanders coach has sweet Pro Bowl surprise01:36
Watch: Dance floor collapses plunging students into sinkhole00:33
How to deal with growing flu medicine shortages03:11
Government funding bill stalls in Senate over Title 42 debate00:31
How the royals are marking 1st Christmas without the queen02:52
- Now Playing
Mega Millions drawing now worth more than $500 million00:30
- UP NEXT
NYC subway shooter to plead guilty to terrorism charges00:25
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives in US to face charges01:52
Zelenskyy caps off US trip with emotional address to Congress04:14
How will the winter storm system impact package deliveries?04:11
Severe weather and brutal cold cause holiday travel chaos02:21
See what this TODAY fan wins in a game of Suddenly Santa!02:14
What type of holiday host are you? See what your zodiac sign says02:06
How faith helped NBA legend David Robinson on and off the court03:40
Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds replacement00:26
Idaho police determine abandoned white Hyundai unrelated to case02:30
Franco Harris, Steelers Hall of Famer, dies at 7200:33
- UP NEXT
TODAY says goodbye and thank you to 2 longtime employees01:42
Dad creates coloring book to sell hope to his community04:48
How a simple online search could lead to a major scam04:02
Watch: Commanders coach has sweet Pro Bowl surprise01:36
Watch: Dance floor collapses plunging students into sinkhole00:33
How to deal with growing flu medicine shortages03:11
Play All
Play All