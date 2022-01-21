Meet the seniors proving it’s never too late to make a new friend
TODAY’s Donna Farizan introduces us to 75-year-old Barbra Tait and 68-year-old Carole Morisette, who developed an unlikely friendship later in life. They met during a class on Oasis Everywhere, a virtual learning platform safely connecting seniors from their home.Jan. 21, 2022
Meet the seniors proving it’s never too late to make a new friend
