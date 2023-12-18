IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, autopsy says

“Friends” star Matthew Perry’s autopsy reports says he died from acute effects of ketamine, and his death was ruled an accident. NBC’s Kate Snow reports on his past infusion treatments and Dr. John Torres joins TODAY on possible side-effects.Dec. 18, 2023

Matthew Perry's cause of death revealed as acute effects of ketamine

