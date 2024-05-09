IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 77% off wireless earbuds, packing cubes, more travel essentials

House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson
May 9, 202401:57

  • Barron Trump to serve as Florida delegate at RNC

    00:26

  • Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network

    00:25

  • Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards

    02:20

  • Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown

    02:01

  • Georgia court to review Trump's request to disqualify DA Fani Willis

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    K-12 school leaders grilled at antisemitism hearing on Capitol Hill

    02:19

  • Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah

    02:03

  • Body of 6th worker killed in Baltimore bridge collapse recovered

    00:28

  • Experts in travel, home repair and gardening share do's and don'ts

    08:11

  • Boy Scouts organization to change its name to Scouting America

    00:22

  • TikTok files lawsuit calling potential US ban ‘unconstitutional’

    02:06

  • US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion

    01:49

  • Watch: Sparks fly as FedEx plane lands without front landing gear

    00:22

  • What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?

    04:06

  • Why Prince Harry won't see King Charles during UK trip for Invictus

    02:56

  • Biden condemns 'ferocious surge' of antisemitism across campuses

    02:23

  • Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump trial, revealing graphic details

    03:53

  • 20 twisters reported across 5 states, as Midwest braces for more

    03:18

  • Smucker's celebrates military men and women with special event

    04:18

House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson

01:57

House Speaker Mike Johnson has survived an attempt by fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene to remove him from power as lawmakers on both sides banded together to reject the motion. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.May 9, 2024

  • Barron Trump to serve as Florida delegate at RNC

    00:26

  • Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network

    00:25

  • Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards

    02:20

  • Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown

    02:01

  • Georgia court to review Trump's request to disqualify DA Fani Willis

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    K-12 school leaders grilled at antisemitism hearing on Capitol Hill

    02:19

  • Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah

    02:03

  • Body of 6th worker killed in Baltimore bridge collapse recovered

    00:28

  • Experts in travel, home repair and gardening share do's and don'ts

    08:11

  • Boy Scouts organization to change its name to Scouting America

    00:22

  • TikTok files lawsuit calling potential US ban ‘unconstitutional’

    02:06

  • US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion

    01:49

  • Watch: Sparks fly as FedEx plane lands without front landing gear

    00:22

  • What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?

    04:06

  • Why Prince Harry won't see King Charles during UK trip for Invictus

    02:56

  • Biden condemns 'ferocious surge' of antisemitism across campuses

    02:23

  • Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump trial, revealing graphic details

    03:53

  • 20 twisters reported across 5 states, as Midwest braces for more

    03:18

  • Smucker's celebrates military men and women with special event

    04:18

Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah

K-12 school leaders grilled at antisemitism hearing on Capitol Hill

House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson

Georgia court to review Trump's request to disqualify DA Fani Willis

Barron Trump to serve as Florida delegate at RNC

Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network

Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards

Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown

Hoda & Jenna play Mother's Day-themed guessing game

Meet the social media star recreating fashion with household items

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes

Travel packing hacks to get ready for your next trip more efficiently

Jennifer Connelly talks ‘Dark Matter’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Friends behind Glow Recipe on weaving Korean beauty into the US

Measuring blood pressure: Hypertension impacts, prevention, more

Mother’s Day bouquets: Best flowers to buy, how to arrange them

Chad Michael Murray on possible ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot: It’s needed

Amber Ruffin talks Broadway show ‘The Wiz’ and Webby Awards

Smucker's celebrates military men and women with special event

Cooking with Cal: Make this quick and easy spring greens frittata

Hoda & Jenna play Mother's Day-themed guessing game

Meet the social media star recreating fashion with household items

Tom Selleck on memoir, 'accidental' 50-year career, 'Magnum, P.I.'

Stylists pamper moms for Mother's Day with beautiful makeovers

Mama’s Done: Why this parent is over kids saying 'I'm bored!'

Brioche cinnamon rolls: Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe!

Law Roach tells TODAY how he created Zendaya's Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker on Met Gala, ‘AJLT,’ new book imprint, more

Met Gala 2024 Fashion Recap: See the best and boldest looks

Hoda Kotb reveals how she motivates herself for 3 a.m. workout

Stay organized on-the-go with these deals on travel essentials

Shop these 6 thoughtful and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Alicia Keys talks Broadway show, motherhood, new beauty brand

Shop these warm weather fashions to elevate your wardrobe

Shop these unique and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Grab Shop TODAY's curated box of items perfect for a staycation!

The new Shop TODAY curated box is full of vacation must-haves!

How to know which sunscreen is best for every occasion

Shop these bestselling hair products — up to 25% off!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse these items inspired by 'The Husbands'

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes

Sliced ribeye and potato gratin: Get the traditional Jewish recipe!

Brioche cinnamon rolls: Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Make this quick and easy spring greens frittata

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with these cocktails and hat trends

Pollo asado served with tortillas: Get the Cinco de Mayo recipe

Martha Stewart shares special Kentucky Derby recipes on TODAY

Benny Blanco shares recipe for chicken parm cutlets

Avocado pesto pasta and no-bake brownie bars: Get the recipes!

Al pastor pork tacos: Get the Cinco de Mayo recipe!