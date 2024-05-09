Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network
00:25
House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson
01:57
House Speaker Mike Johnson has survived an attempt by fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene to remove him from power as lawmakers on both sides banded together to reject the motion. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.May 9, 2024
