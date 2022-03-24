IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

March Madness: Steve Kornacki breaks down Sweet 16 games

05:26

March Madness is heading into its second weekend with only 16 teams remaining of the original 68. NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY representing the St. Peter’s Peacocks with a preview of the Sweet 16 games on the men and women’s sides.March 24, 2022

