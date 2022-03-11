Plan your spring break getaway with these important travel tips

The TSA has announced they are extending the mask mandate on planes and public transportation until April 18th, and travelers are also facing rising costs on many travel essentials, such as gas and food. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY and shares tips on how to make the most out of your spring trips. Some extra precautions to take are to think about your personal risk factors, consider off-peak travel dates, choose your activities carefully and try to stay outside.March 11, 2022