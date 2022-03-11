Plan your spring break getaway with these important travel tips
02:52
Share this -
copied
The TSA has announced they are extending the mask mandate on planes and public transportation until April 18th, and travelers are also facing rising costs on many travel essentials, such as gas and food. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY and shares tips on how to make the most out of your spring trips. Some extra precautions to take are to think about your personal risk factors, consider off-peak travel dates, choose your activities carefully and try to stay outside.March 11, 2022
UP NEXT
TODAY remembers NBC News director Matt Schindler who has died at 91
00:49
Ukrainian refugees find safety and compassion in Poland
02:24
Trooper who saved runners from drunk driver speaks out: It was instinct
02:29
Jussie Smollett has emotional outburst after hate crime hoax sentencing
02:10
Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor who played Luis for 45 years dies at 81
00:36
North Korea latests tests were intercontinental ballistic missile system: US officials