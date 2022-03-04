Make a barbecue salmon bowl packed with 5 superfoods
TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to whip up a barbecue salmon bowl packed with flavor and nutrients that's perfect for focusing on women’s health. This quick and easy meal is rich with superfoods including spinach, salmon, beans, tomatoes and almonds.March 4, 2022
Make a barbecue salmon bowl packed with 5 superfoods
