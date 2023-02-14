IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Love and finances: How to talk to your partner about money

    04:10
TODAY

Love and finances: How to talk to your partner about money

04:10

Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been together for years, getting on the same financial page as your romantic partner can pay off in big dividends. CNBC senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson shares tips for having the difficult conversations.Feb. 14, 2023

