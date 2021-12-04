Little sister can’t wait for her sibling to get home from school every day
A toddler named Olivia got used to her big sister being home during the pandemic. Now that she has gone back to school, the 18-month-old waits in the front yard every day for her return. NBC’s Joe Fryer has the Weekend Morning Boost.Dec. 4, 2021
