Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards
Federal regulators will hear from airlines, unions and consumer advocates to determine if credit card rewards programs are actually working for consumers who allege its difficult to earn and redeem points. NBC’s Brian Cheung reports for TODAY.May 9, 2024
