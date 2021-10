In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, John Leguizamo talks to Willie Geist about his new role as creator and author of the new comic book series “Phenom X,” about a Latino superhero in New York City. The Emmy Award-winning actor talks about starting his own one-man show, working with Al Pacino in “Carlito’s Way” and starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s animated film “Encanto.”Oct. 31, 2021