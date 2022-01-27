Jenna Bush Hager shares reactions to her thirst trap
Jenna Bush Hager is getting mixed reviews from friends and family after posting her first thirst trap on Wednesday. She says her mom has remained silent so far and her sister has a lot of questions. But, her husband Henry was clearly excited, writing, “Maybe we should try this later. Hoda’s not invited.” Bush Hager goes on to say that she may even be open to posting another one soon.Jan. 27, 2022
