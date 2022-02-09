Jenna Bush Hager recalls her snowboarding lesson from gold medal Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are celebrating snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis’ gold medal win on TODAY. Bush Hager reveals she knows Jacobellis personally, after getting some one-on-one lessons during the 2010 Vancouver Games.
Feb. 9, 2022
