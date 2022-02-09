IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Every medalist for Team USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics so far

Lindsey Jacobellis is bringing home Team USA's first gold.

Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis on winning gold: ‘It was an epic race’

Feb. 9, 202203:32
By Lisa Tolin

Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis won Team USA's first gold of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the women's snowboard cross, making history as the oldest U.S. woman to win gold.

It was a moment of redemption in Jacobellis' fifth Olympics appearance for an event she nearly won 2006. The 36-year-old won silver instead when she led the final going into the last jump and fell doing a celebratory board grab.

Gold this time put the United States in ninth place in the Beijing Olympics medal count, with ROC and Norway leading early events.

At the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Team USA had 113 total medals. China had 88, and ROC — the Russian Olympic Committee — had 71.

Here's every medal winner so far for Team USA at the Winter Olympics:

Team USA gold medal winners

Team USA silver medal winners

Team USA’s Colby Stevenson on winning silver in men’s big air: ‘Out of this world’

Feb. 9, 202203:10

Team USA bronze medal winners


Jessie Diggins talks history-making medal in cross-country skiing individual sprint

Feb. 8, 202203:17

Lisa Tolin

Lisa Tolin (she/her) is head of special projects for TODAY Digital. Previously, she was the supervising health editor for NBC News Digital, and held various roles for The Associated Press, including East Coast lifestyle and entertainment editor. Her debut picture book,"How to Be a Rock Star," illustrated by Daniel Duncan, publishes in 2022.